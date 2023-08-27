Ponnam eyes Husnabad Assembly seat

Karimnagar: Former MP Ponnam Prabhakar has decided to contest from Husnabad Assembly constituency. An application was made to the party high command at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday.

He had won the Karimnagar MP seat in the 2009 elections and played a key role in the Telangana State Movement. During the passage of the Telangana Bill in Lok Sabha he was attacked with pepper spray. Inauguration of FM radio station in Karimnagar, train service to Tirupati, establishment of passport office, MCH hospital, introduction of city bus services in Karimnagar along with the construction of buildings for many schools are development works in the constituency he undertook as an MP.

In the 2014 election after the formation of Telangana state, Ponnam was defeated by TRS candidate Vinod Kumar from Karimnagar parliamentary constituency. In the 2018 assembly elections, he contested from the Karimnagar Assembly segment and stood third.

In the 2019 elections, BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar from Karimnagar parliamentary constituency won against sitting MP B Vinod Kumar, while Ponnam Prabhakar came third. After facing many defeats, Prabhakar decided to choose a safe place to contest the elections. He felt that the Husnabad Assembly segment, which has a large number of BCs including the Goud community is ideal for that.

Former Congress leader A Praveen Reddy is hoping for a party ticket is well recognised in the district. He is soft-spoken, non-corrupt, working for the welfare of farmers and has been organising programs focusing on the constituency for the past few months.

However, it is reported that the Congress is planning to field Praveen Reddy as the Congress candidate from the Karimnagar parliamentary constituency. It seems that Praveen Reddy is also keen to contest from Karimnagar parliamentary constituency.

Who will stand in the Karimnagar ring on behalf of the Congress party has now become a matter of discussion. Those who are hoping for the Congress party ticket in the next election have put have applied for the Karimnagar ticket. Most of the 13 assembly constituencies of the joint Karimnagar district have applied for the party ticket Karimnagar holds the record as the constituency with the highest number of applications. Till the last day 13 people applied.

With Ponnam Prabhakar appling for Husnabad the names of newcomers Jaipal Reddy, Komatireddy Narender Reddy, Kalvakuntla Ramya Rao along with her son Ritish Rao, and the grandson of prominent late Congress leaders MSR, Meneni Rohit Rao are prominent among the applicants.