Protocol goes for a toss at Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav

Warangal: It's apparent that the political turf war between the ruling TRS and BJP reached a new height with the former unwilling to follow the protocol even at the government programmes. The TRS Government, which did not invite Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for the inauguration of Yadadri temple on the other day, continued its ignorance towards the Head of the State on Tuesday by the conspicuous absence of their leaders when she arrived in Warangal to inaugurate the Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav 2022.

None of the TRS ministers and legislators neither received the Governor nor made it to the inauguration. Surprisingly, the first person of the Greater Warangal Mayor Sudharani was also conspicuous by her absence. Only Hanumakonda District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu and Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi were there to receive the Governor.

Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao was busy attending local programmes in Jangaon and Mahabubabad districts. The local legislators were busy with extending solidarity with the trade unions' nationwide strike.

Responding to The Hans India Gundu Sudharani said, "I am suffering from cold, moreover, I am not in the city, hence I didn't attend the programme of the Governor."

CPI National Council Member Takkalapally Srinivas Rao said, "It's appalling to see the TRS leaders break the protocol. Governor post is a constitutional post; moreover, she is the Head of the State. It should not be seen politically. The TRS leadership should understand that if they continue to ignore protocols in such a way, history would repeat in the future to it as well."

Meanwhile, the two-day cultural extravaganza - Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav 2022 got underway on a pompous note at the Arts and Science College in Hanumakonda on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the Mahotsav by lighting the lamps, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that the programme is being organised as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. She remembered the freedom fighters. "Without their sacrifices we wouldn't be here today enjoying independence. Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating a programme that unites people from various parts of the country. The historical city, Warangal, is fortunate to witness such a magnificent programme. She also remembered Subhash Chandra Bose, who defined patriotism and statesmanship. The cultural programme fascinated the crowds who attended the event.