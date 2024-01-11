Rangareddy: Public warned of spurious ginger garlic paste

Rangareddy : In a concerning development in Vikarabad, the prices of ginger and garlic have soared to unprecedented levels, prompting illicit activities in the market. Reports have emerged of gangs producing counterfeit ginger garlic paste, compromising its quality and ingredients.

Shady operations have come to light where gangs are concocting this paste using only chemicals, entirely omitting ginger and garlic from the mix. These illicit productions, laced with chemicals and acids, serve as a means for these groups to generate illegal income. Recent actions by the Vikarabad task force police unveiled a major operation. They intercepted a consignment of adulterated ginger garlic paste being transported from Attapur to Vikarabad.

Shockingly, the gang was offering 5 kg of this adulterated paste for a mere Rs 200, a stark contrast to the market rate of Rs 600 for genuine ginger garlic paste.

Authorities have issued a stern warning to the public, urging them to remain vigilant. They emphasize that when prices of essential commodities skyrocket, consumers should be wary of significantly cheaper alternatives, as they are likely counterfeit or adulterated. With the market now flooded with such substandard products, the health risks cannot be understated. Residents are advised to purchase only from reputable sources and report any suspicious activities to the authorities immediately.