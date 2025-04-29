  • Menu
RGUKT contract faculty strike enters 8th day

Nirmal: The indefinite strike of contract faculty at RGUKT Basara reached 8th day on Monday.

The primary demand of the protesting faculty is to regularise contract lecturers working in universities.

They carried the palycards urging “CM Respond” to express their plea. The faculty stated that they have been serving the university for 17 years with meager salaries. They emphasised that they have worked with the priority of securing students’ futures.

They also mentioned that the previous government regularised some employees in the Education department but neglected contract faculty working in universities. They expressed hope that the current government would address this issue.

The protesting faculty urged for a swift resolution to their problem.

