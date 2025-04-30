Rice millers should complete assigned targets quickly: Collector Venkatesh Dhotre

Asifabad: District Collector Venkatesh Dhotre said that the assigned targets for the rice millers in the district should be completed quickly.

Along with district additional Collector (Revenue) M David and Kagaznagar Sub-Collector Shraddha Shukla, the Collector held a review meeting with the district civil supplies, related department officials, rice millers and transport representatives at the Collectorate on Tuesday.

He said that the rice millers should work in coordination with the authorities so that the assigned targets are completed quickly. As the district is expected to receive 56, 588 metric tons of fine and coarse rice, he instructed the officials to set up purchase centres through the relevant departments and procure quality grain from the farmers as per the rules.

He said that strict action will be taken against millers who do not complete the allotted targets and the rice mill will be seized.

He instructed officials to arrange drinking water, shade, moisture dryer and other basic facilities for the farmers who come to the centers to sell their paddy.

He said that the Revenue Mandal Officer and Sub-Collector should visit the purchase centres under their jurisdiction and inspect the arrangements, and make appropriate suggestions to the officials and managers of the centres.

He said that there is no shortage of gunny bags required for paddy purchase in the district, and steps are being taken through the Marketing department to arrange tarpaulins.

The Collector added that 46 vehicles are available for transporting paddy in the district, and steps should be taken so that rice millers can quickly import the paddy received at their mills and return the vehicles without any problems like in the past.