Rocks that tell prehistoric tales

Warangal: Pandavulagutta, a series of hillocks where Pandavas believed to have spent some time during their vanavasam (exile), is well known for priceless indigenous rock art murals spread across eight caves, suggesting human activity in the region since prehistoric times. Adding more significance to it were the history buffs of the region without whom it's difficult to imagine the unexplored sculptural and architectural elegance of Telangana that is nothing short of sensation.



Having visited Pandavulagutta many a time, Pleach India Foundation CEO Dr E Shiva Nagi Reddy, and Team of Research of Culture and Heritage (TORCH) secretary Aravind Arya Pakide, who spent better part of their life in rocks and stones, stumbled upon an 1100-year-old Rastrakuta label inscription on Friday. The label inscription read 'Sri Utpatti Pidugu', an association of sculptors and architects, who used to excavate the caves.

Speaking to The Hans India, Shiva Nagi Reddy said, "Based on the palaeography of the script datable to the 9th century AD and the Khajipet Dargah inscriptions, the new inscription belongs to the Rashtrakuta period. It's new evidence that suggests that there was human activity in the region. There are at least 11 label inscriptions in united Andhra Pradesh and one in Maharashtra."

According to Aravind Arya, archaeology wing officials N Ramakrishna Rao and SS Rangacharyulu have found a similar inscription at Gonthemma cave in 1990. "It's high time for the Government of Telangana to lay its focus on Pandavulagutta which not only has mythological importance but also archaeological significance," Aravind Arya said. He also sought the authorities to protect this site as a heritage monument besides erecting a legend board (Telugu and English) along with the photographs for the understanding of the tourists. It may be mentioned here that the forest department has been organising rock climbing, rappelling, trekking, bonfire and night camping as part of its ecotourism programme.

Dr Shiva Nagi Reddy and Aravind Arya urged the authorities to take measures to protect the historical significance of the rock murals and inscriptions for the future generations. Pandavulagutta is located in Regonda mandal of Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district, 190 kilometres northeast of Hyderabad.