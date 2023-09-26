Rosy picture ahead of beauty industry: IBA founder Vamsi Krishna

Warangal: The SB Innovations in association with the Indian Beauty Association (IBA) has organised a seminar on ‘Look & Learn’ in Hanumakonda on Tuesday. The seminar included live demos on Russian Hairstyle, instant saree draping, brush knowledge, muhurat look makeup, tools knowledge, hair preparation, crimping, creating lines, twisting and spreading techniques etc.

Speaking to The Hans India, IBA founder Vamsi Krishna said, “The aim of the programme is to enhance the skills and business of the beauty industry. Beauty industry is growing vastly and it has a lot of potential especially in terms of income generation” The live demos given by the experts will help the 100-odd participants in expanding their beauty business. The event will help the beauticians to get more business, he said. Vamsi Krishna said that he founded the IBA in 2021, and currently it has more than 180 members. The target is to achieve 1,000 members.

So far, the IBA has conducted programmes in Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Vemulwada, Godavarikhani, Jagtial and Siddipet in Telangana and Vijayawada, Tirupati, Guntur and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Sandhya Mankala, founder of Sandhya Salon and Academy international hair and makeup artist, said that the programme helps the beauticians upgrade their skills. It’s difficult to fathom the skills in the beauty industry.

One has to upgrade time to time to be on par with the growing industry needs, she said.

Ranging from skincare, makeup, nails, lashes, hair care to grooming, the beauty industry has grown and evolved over the years. It has become an integral part of life, Model Aishwaraya said. B Lakshmi, celebrity makeup artist, and founder of SP Salon and Academy, was among others present.

Later, the Indian Beauty Iconic Awards were given to the best performers.



