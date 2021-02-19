Rudrama corners Palla Rajeshwar Reddy over jobs

Hanamkonda: Ahead of March 14 polling to the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency, politics is heating up with challenges and counter challenges. Yuva Telangana nominee Rani Rudrama on Friday cornered the sitting MLC and her TRS opponent Palla Rajeshwar Reddy over his claims on facts and figures that the government had provided 1.35 lakh jobs in the State.

Rani Rudrama, who spoke to the media on the Kakatiya University (KU) premises, criticised Palla for making false claims on jobs provided since the TRS took over the reins of Telangana. Moreover, Palla dares the Opposition that he was ready to prove the authenticity of his figures. 'Against this backdrop, I dared him to come to KU to prove the veracity of his figures. But he didn't turn for the debate,' Rani Rudrama said.

"Palla has no moral right to seek re-election as he has no guts to talk on jobs issue. On the other hand, the universities in the State are languishing without vice-chancellors, teaching and non-teaching staff, besides lacking proper infrastructure," Rani Rudrama said.

She said that though there are more than two lakh vacant posts in the State service, but the government hasn't made any attempt to fill them in the last seven years. The government, which promised to regularise the services of contract employees, turned a blind eye to it, she said.

Further, Rani Rudrama dared Palla to come for an open debate anywhere in the State before March 12.

Referring to the murder of advocate couple in Peddapalli district on February 17, she said that the incident reflects the state of governance in Telangana. She appealed to the graduates to give their first preferential vote to her in the Council election.