Rythu Bandhu is unique: Errabelli

Warangal: Making agriculture profitable is by no means any task, and the credit goes to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who made it happen, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. In a statement here on Monday, he said that at a time when farmers lost hopes on agriculture, KCR rolled out several welfare schemes to revive the agriculture sector which is the backbone of the country.

"So far the TRS Government dispensed Rs 50,000 crore to farmers under the Rythu Bandhu, a flagship programme that provides a financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per acre per annum. Since the inception of the Rythu Bandhu programme in 2018, as many as 64 lakh farmers benefited under it.

Under the scheme Rs 5,845 crore has been deposited in the accounts of farmers in erstwhile Warangal district. The break up: The amount received by the farmers of Jangaon Rs 1,481 crore; Warangal district Rs 940.51 crore; Hanumakonda district Rs 916.79 crore; Jayashankar Bhupalpally Rs 756 crore; Mahabubabad Rs 1,273 crore and Mulugu Rs 481.96 crore.

"This is unique in the history of the country," Errabelli said, referring to the Rythu Bandhu assistance provided by the government. The ongoing celebrations of the farmers will indicate the success of the Rythu Bandhu scheme. He urged the people to celebrate by following Covid-19 guidelines.