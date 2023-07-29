Satyavati Rathod directs officials to assess damage caused by rains in Warangal

Telangana state Minister for Tribal, Women and Child Welfare, Satyavati Rathod, has instructed officials to assess the damage caused by heavy rains in the erstwhile Warangal districts and initiate restoration work urgently.

Considering the third warning of Godavari and past experiences, authorities have been directed to identify flood-prone areas and evacuate people to safe zones immediately, as there is a possibility of sudden flooding. The Minister held a teleconference with District Collectors, SPs, and officials from various departments, including Mulugu District Special Officer YS. Krishna Aditya, Member Secretary of the Pollution Control Board, Bhupala Pally Special Officer P Gautham, Serp CEO of Mulugu, Mahabubabad, and Jayashankar Bhupalpally.

The Minister emphasized the need for bleaching and sanitization in flooded areas to prevent the spread of diseases until conditions return to normal. She ordered the provision of basic necessities to flood victims and the restoration of water pipelines and electricity facilities damaged by the floods. If necessary, personnel from other districts should be deployed.

The Minister also advised organising medical camps in coordination with the health department. Special attention should be given to rehabilitation centers, ensuring food, clean water, medicines, and other facilities are provided. The Minister instructed officials to monitor flood flows in coordination with the Irrigation Department and relocate people from low-lying areas to prevent inundation from Godavari backwater.

Officials and staff in the district were instructed to remain in the affected areas, assess the situation regularly, and take necessary measures. Although rainfall has reduced in the district, heavy rains continue in upper areas, posing a risk of flooding. The Minister said that there is a need for fever surveys and providing water, medicine, food, and other facilities in rehabilitation centers. Immediate actions should be taken to restore power supply and ensure uninterrupted water supply in areas facing disruptions.

During the teleconference, officials from the district briefed Minister Satyavathi Rathore on the measures being taken in response to heavy rains. Mulugu ZP Chairman Bade Naga Jyoti and Collector Tripathi also participated in the discussion.