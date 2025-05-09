Security beefed up in industrial area

Karimnagar: Amidst the tensions between India and Pakistan on the borders, security has been tightened across the joint district in the wake of India’s attack on Pakistani terrorist camps on Wednesday.

Especially in the industrial area of Ramagundam in Peddapalli district, where RFCL, NTPC Singareni and Basanta Nagar cement factories are located, security has further increased in these areas and since the main railway line to Delhi passes through this direction, the railway security personnel have also strengthened surveillance.

While NTPC is provided security by the Central Industrial Security Force, RFCL, which produces neem coated urea as part of the Make in India initiative, which is famous in the southern states, does not have special security arrangements and is a matter of concern. The intelligence agencies are keeping an eye on Kaleshwaram, as is the largest project, is in the joint Karimnagar district.

The police machinery has been alerted as there are chances of some disruptive forces taking advantage of the tension at the borders and disrupting peace and security. In this context, a meeting was held at the Ramagundam Police Commissionerate office under the chairmanship of Ramagundam Police Commissioner Ambar Kishore Jha, with officials of major industrial organisations, security officers and Ramagundam DCPs along with ACPs on the security situation. In the wake of Operation Sindoor, the Police Commissioner directed the officers to create awareness among the people about security and to always be vigilant in the areas of important institutions and to strengthen the security and safety system.

Ramagundam Police Commissioner Ambar Kishore Jha told The Hans India, that police took strategic measures in terms of security in the Ramagundam Commissionerate area and all the departments are always alert and security would be increased at industrial institutions. The employees of the departments providing emergency services and all the departments should work in complete coordination, establish an information system and undertake continuous surveillance and monitoring to ensure that the people do not face any difficulties.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), responsible for providing security at NTPC Ramagundam, has significantly enhanced security measures at the facility. All precautionary steps have been taken to ensure the utmost security of the installation. Additional weaponry has been deployed to strengthen the security system. The central police force is conducting mock drills to prepare for potential threats, including countering drone attacks and responding to disasters. All entry and exit points are being monitored by dedicated officers, and the movement of personnel is conducted after thorough checks and frisking. Vehicle patrols are being carried out around the clock to maintain vigilance in the area. Additionally, CISF vigilance teams are actively gathering information from various sources and maintaining constant communication and coordination with state and central intelligence agencies.

Meanwhile, BJP workers have staged a dharna at Satavahana University in Karimnagar, alleging that a woman professor at Satavahana University has made allegations that undermine national security and have complained to the Karimnagar CP to take action against her.