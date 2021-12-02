Shed complacency: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: The State government has been taking necessary measures to tackle the coronavirus new variant Omicron, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. The Minister, who is also the member of the Cabinet Sub-committee appointed by the government to review the preparedness of the hospitals in the wake of the Omicron threat and the vaccination drive, said on Thursday that people need not have to panic about the new variant of Covid-19. However, there is no space for complacency as far as Covid-19 protocol was concerned, he added.

"People must wear masks and maintain physical distance, besides being cautious," Errabelli said. Further, he urged the people not to be lenient when it comes to the matter of coronavirus vaccine. "We will be in no danger from any new variant of the coronavirus as long as we follow Covid-19 protocols," he added. He said that the government was taking all possible measures to speed up the vaccination drive to cover the entire population.

Errabelli emphasised the need for coordination between Health, Panchayat Raj and Urban authorities to keep Covid-19 under control. He alerted all the frontline warriors, who worked selflessly during the first and second wave of the pandemic, to be ready for another round of challenge posed by the Covid-19.