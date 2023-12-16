Signs of revolt against BRS?

Warangal : Differences have come out in the BRS party’s Warangal unit as the party’s MLC T Ravinder Rao on Friday alleged that the former ministers Erabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod have made the Telangana protagonists suffer.

The BRS leader was interacting with the media in the Assembly premises on Friday. The BRS leader said that the high command was kept in the dark, and it had no information on the ground situation. The high command had given priority to the flatterers but did not lend an ear to the facts. The people of Palakurthy decided to defeat Erabelli Dayakar long back. He made it clear that the local politics were the reason for the defeat of the party in the district where he was in-charge. Those who had won in 2014 and 2018 were included in the party and these leaders thrashed the real BRS workers, he said. He alleged that the ‘Udyamakarulu’ had to face pain when Errabelli and Satyavathi were given minister posts. The BRS leader said that in a few districts the MLAs irritated the people and if the party doesn’t know how to manage this, how can it win the election?

However, in the evening, the BRS leader denied making these comments. Giving clarification, the MLC said that he condemns the comments attributed to him in the name of chit-chat. “If I had to say something, I would convene a press conference and tell it but will not have chit-chat. I have full confidence in my party president, KCR. I have fulfilled many responsibilities he had given to me. Defeats are common in elections and if there are reasons, I will tell in the party forum,” said Ravinder Rao, urging people not to believe the comments which had come in the name of chit-chat.

Meanwhile, Ravinder Rao’s criticism against the BRS leadership triggered speculation that they join the Congress in the near future. Ravinder Rao joined the TRS (now BRS) from Telugu Desam in 2007 and worked in various capacities including the TRS Warangal district president. He was elected as the MLC from the MLAs quota in 2021.