Sircilla: All eligible families will get ration cards says KTR

Sircilla: The State government is committed to providing ration cards to all eligible families in the State, said IT and MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao.

Accompanied by Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh Babu, NAFSCOB Chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao, ZP Chairman Aruna and District Collector Krishna Bhaskar, he formally launched the distribution of new ration cards here on Monday

The Minister commented that there was no State in the country that could compete with Telangana in the implementation of welfare schemes. The government was working with commitment for the betterment of the people.

New ration cards would be issued to all the deserving poor in the State. A total of 2,777 eligible families in the district would get new ration cards. Nearly three lakh ration cards were sanctioned across the State.

The government planned to clear the pending applications after verifying them and sanction new ration cards to eligible families in the second phase. The families that received ration cards could get ration from August month onwards.

At another programme, the IT Minister inaugurated a state-of-the-art CT scan centre set up with Rs 2.15 crore at Government District Hospital. He said that the new facility would provide better medical services to the people of the district.

KTR said that the government was making efforts to provide quality and more transparent medical services by using the latest technology. The CT scanning centre was set up in Sircilla to prevent people from going to distant places to get medical services.

Additional Collector B Satya Prasad, ZP Vice Chairman SiddhamVenu, Sirisilla, Vemulawada and Sircilla Municipal Chairpersons, Madhavi and Kala, Civil Supplies Officer Jitender Reddy and others were present.