Sircilla: Computer Champs programme launched in 60 government high schools

Sircilla : IT and Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao asserted that development and knowledge can be obtained only through education and self confidence comes only with education.

He inaugurated Vidya Campus built at a cost of Rs 8.5 crore at Ellareddypet on Tuesday. Addressed a gathering he said that looking at the school he was excited to study again. He congratulated all the workers who worked hard to rebuild this school for a year and a half.

The government was providing good facilities to the students, who were competing with the world, he said and asked the public to compare how the school used to be nine years ago and how it is now. Ram Rao said that the government was implementing many welfare schemes, giving the highest pension, to the disabled, which no other state has given, and increasing it to another thousand from next month. State Planning Commission Vice President Boyinpally Vinod Kumar said that the government has been solving each problem in Telangana. He said that the government wants to focus more on the golden future of children.

He said that the government will get include lessons in curriculum on how to behave with your neighbors, how to live happily, how to groom children and to make them stand on their feet. Training will be provided as part of teaching so that students can establish better human relations. Earlier, the minister Rama Rao inaugurated the newly constructed additional classrooms in Gorantyala village of Gambhiraopet mandal. Volleyball Academy was started at Rajiv Nagar Mini Stadium in Sirisilla town.