Social justice possible with BJP: Jithender Reddy

Warangal: Social justice is possible only with the BJP, former MP and party in-charge for the GWMC polls AP Jithender Reddy said, speaking to media persons here on Friday. Referring to the party's nominees in the fray for the urban local body (ULB), Reddy said that they have given preference to SC, ST and BC, while giving just seven tickets to the OCs.

"BJP fielded candidates only those, who are honestly working for the party and in touch with the people," Reddy said. He alleged that ruling TRS leaders conspired to disqualify the candidature of Ganta Ravi Kumar, who filed nomination from 34th division.

Stating that Warangal developed only because of the Central schemes, he expressed confidence that people would vote for BJP. Party State general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy and Warangal Urban president Rao Padma were among others present.

Meanwhile, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay will take part in a bike rally as part of election campaign in Warangal on Saturday.

On the other hand, Ganta Ravi Kumar, whose nomination was rejected by the election authorities, held a press conference. He dared people's representatives especially belonging to Warangal East constituency and the officials to come for debate over the rejection of his nominations.