Social media has a great role to play: Errabelli

Warangal: Social media has become a powerful digital tool to directly communicate with the people, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. In a meeting with the social media warriors of the BRS Party at Palakurthi in Jangaon district on Sunday, the minister told them to focus more on sensitising the people about the welfare schemes and developmental programmes being implemented by the State Government.

Errabelliemphasised the importance of refuting the Opposition Party leaders’ criticism against the BRS. “The Opposition is hell bent on tarnishing the image of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao by spreading misinformation; thereby creating confusion among the people. This is where social media comes into the picture by hitting back at the Opposition,” Errabelli said. Telangana is way ahead of all other States in the country, he said, referring to the umpteen numbers of welfare and developmental programmes.

Stating that people are ready to reelect the BRS Government, Errabelli urged the BRS cadres to strive hard until the party emerges victorious in the elections to be held for Assembly later this year. He said that the BRS leadership will protect the interests of its cadres. “I am here to resolve the issues faced by the party cadres,’ Errabelli said.