Srihari, Rajaiah patch up

Warangal: Finally, the BRS leadership strikes trues between the two warring leaders of the Station Ghanpur constituency. Although the rivalry between the two BRS leaders - Station Ghanpur sitting MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah and the MLC Kadiyam Srihari – dates back to 2004, it flared up further since the party leadership decided to field Kadiyam in the upcoming elections to the Assembly, replacing Rajaiah.

Even though Rajaiah vowed to abide by the leadership’s dictum, he displayed some kind of sulkiness, creating chaos among the cadres. Of late, Rajaiah’s activities confused the BRS cadres with the rumour mills working overtime that he would return to his mother party, Congress. Against this backdrop, TRS working president K T Rama Rao held a meeting with both the leaders in Hyderabad on Friday. It’s learnt that KTR assured Rajaiah of a suitable position within the party. Following which, Rajaiah expressed his willingness to work with Srihari in the next elections, it’s learnt.