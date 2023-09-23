Live
- Deaf Cricket Championship to start from Sept 25
- Hindi Diwas celebrated in CUO
- DGP: Police facing unique challenges arising from borderless nature of cybercrimes
- Andhra Pradesh: Bus rams into students in Chilakaluripet, one dead
- Hyderabad: Souring Indo-Canadian ties keep Telugu students on edge
- Naveen had been working for women’s reservation for a long time: Mangaraj
- Pramila Mallik elected unopposed: Odisha Assembly gets first woman Speaker
- How to create multiple personal profiles on Facebook
- Odisha govt presents Rs 28,200 cr supplementary budget
- Get iPhone 15 Series mobiles delivered in 10 minutes at Blinkit; Find details
Just In
Srihari, Rajaiah patch up
Warangal: Finally, the BRS leadership strikes trues between the two warring leaders of the Station Ghanpur constituency. Although the rivalry between...
Warangal: Finally, the BRS leadership strikes trues between the two warring leaders of the Station Ghanpur constituency. Although the rivalry between the two BRS leaders - Station Ghanpur sitting MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah and the MLC Kadiyam Srihari – dates back to 2004, it flared up further since the party leadership decided to field Kadiyam in the upcoming elections to the Assembly, replacing Rajaiah.
Even though Rajaiah vowed to abide by the leadership’s dictum, he displayed some kind of sulkiness, creating chaos among the cadres. Of late, Rajaiah’s activities confused the BRS cadres with the rumour mills working overtime that he would return to his mother party, Congress. Against this backdrop, TRS working president K T Rama Rao held a meeting with both the leaders in Hyderabad on Friday. It’s learnt that KTR assured Rajaiah of a suitable position within the party. Following which, Rajaiah expressed his willingness to work with Srihari in the next elections, it’s learnt.