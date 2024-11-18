State sanctions Rs 205 cr

Warangal: The long wait is over for the people in Warangal region with the Telangana Government approving the revival of Mamnoor Airport near Warangal.

The government has sanctioned Rs 205 crore for acquiring 280.30 acres of land for the project. Additionally, the District Collector of Warangal is authorised to provide 253 more acres of land free of cost for expanding the runway. The Rajiv Gandhi Hyderabad International Airport has already given its No Objection Certificate for the project.

The project will be managed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), which will handle the construction, infrastructure, and maintenance of A-320 aircraft. The revival of the airport is expected to improve air travel facilities and support economic growth in the Warangal region. The government also directed the District Collector, Warangal, to hand over additional land measuring 253 acres to the Airports Authority of India for expanding the runway and developing Mamnoor Airport at Warangal, free of cost and free from all encumbrances.