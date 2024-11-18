Live
- BJP using Waqf issue as ‘political weapon’: K’taka Home Minister
- KSR Bengaluru and Kengeri Railway Stations get escalators
- Sunitha’s long cherished dream to become a reality soon!
- Sakra honours barefoot activist Ajay Oli, expands CSR initiatives to aid underprivileged
- Sudha Murty Celebrates Cultural Values At London's Diwali Gala, Praises Son-In-law Rishi Sunak
- PM Modi Arrives In Brazil For G20 Summit, Set For Key International Engagements
- The Little Book of Big Gains: How Technology Transforms Investing
- Only ineligible BPL cards cancelled, clarifies CM
- TTD EO administered oath as ex-officio member of Trust Board
- Five arrested for stealing old ballot boxes
Just In
State sanctions Rs 205 cr
The long wait is over for the people in Warangal region with the Telangana Government approving the revival of Mamnoor Airport near Warangal.
Warangal: The long wait is over for the people in Warangal region with the Telangana Government approving the revival of Mamnoor Airport near Warangal.
The government has sanctioned Rs 205 crore for acquiring 280.30 acres of land for the project. Additionally, the District Collector of Warangal is authorised to provide 253 more acres of land free of cost for expanding the runway. The Rajiv Gandhi Hyderabad International Airport has already given its No Objection Certificate for the project.
The project will be managed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), which will handle the construction, infrastructure, and maintenance of A-320 aircraft. The revival of the airport is expected to improve air travel facilities and support economic growth in the Warangal region. The government also directed the District Collector, Warangal, to hand over additional land measuring 253 acres to the Airports Authority of India for expanding the runway and developing Mamnoor Airport at Warangal, free of cost and free from all encumbrances.