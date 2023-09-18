State witnessed rapid growth under CM KCR: Vinod Kumar

Sircilla: Telangana has become the beacon of the country under the leadership of CM KCR, said State Planning Commission Vice President B Vinod Kumar.

He unfurled the national flag at the Telangana National Integration Day and addressed the people. During an interaction with the media he spoke on the issues of India, why national unity celebrations are being organised under the aegis of the government. He said that Telangana has witnessed rapid growth unprecedented in the country under the leadership of CM KCR in 9 years. Rajanna Sircilla district has achieved significant development in all fields under the guidance of Minister K Taraka Rama Rao.

He said that the state government thought well of Hyderabad state merger with Indian union and organised National Integration Day. He said that the present India used to be British India and non-British India. Hyderabad State was also a part of non-British India.

He stated that on 17th September 1948, when the democratic regime emerged free from the monarchy, is being called the day of liberation, merger and sedition by some people with your different way of thinking. He said that the government celebrating the occasion of Telangana becoming a part of the nation of India and declaring it as National Unity Day.

He said that the synonym of India is Bharat in the Preamble of the Constitution, India that is Bharat in the English version and Bharat means India in the Hindi version. He said that since the country is a collection of states, it is against the spirit of federalism to think that India should be called by the name Bharat only as its name. He said that the ideas of one country - one election, one country - one language and presidential style of governance are not correct in the country like India, which has different conflicts, culture, traditions, customs, languages and geographical conditions.

Vinod Kumar has clarified that the Constitution will hold together the diverse India that is emerging as a subcontinent, home to different geographical conditions, languages and traditions.

District Praja Parishad Chairperson NyalakondaAruna Raghava Reddy, Rashtra Power Loom, Textile Development Corporation Chairman Guduri Praveen, Tescob Chairman Konduri Ravinder, Cess Chairman Chikkala Rama Rao, Municipal Chair. Person Jindam Kala Chakrapani, Social activist chinthojubashker,took part in national unity celebrations.