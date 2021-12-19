Telangana: CJI NV Ramana offers prayers at Bhadrakali temple in Warangal

The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Justice NV Ramana's tour of Warangal continues for the second day. Justice NV Ramana and his wife paid a visit to Bhadrakali temple on Sunday morning and special pujas were conducted. He will then inaugurate the newly set up ten Court Building Complex at Hanumakonda.



Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India Justice NV Ramana is touring the historic city of Warangal and as part of it he visited Ramappa temple in Mulugu district on Saturday. The CJI couple visited Rudreshwara Swamy in the temple and performed special pujas. Priest welcomed Justice NV Ramana couple and vedic scholars blessed Justice Ramana couple who conducted special pujas for Ramalingeswara Swamy at Ramappa Temple. The temple guide Ramappa then explained to the CJI about the uniqueness of the temple architecture who was delighted to see the Ramappa sculptures, a symbol of Kakatiya artifacts.



In the wake of the visit of the Chief Justice of India, the police have put in place tight security at every step. Mahabubabad MP Malothu Kavitha, Mulugu MLA Sitakka, Telangana Planning Commission vice-president Boinapalli Vinod Kumar, Telangana High Court judges, lawyers, Warangal district magistrate and officials welcomed the CJI. After visiting the Ramappa temple, the CJI went to Hanamakonda and spent the night at the NIT college. Justice NV Ramana and his wife conducted special pujas for Bhadrakali Amma of Warangal today. The CJI will then inaugurate the newly constructed court building complex at Hanamakonda.



Later, he will reach Hyderabad and will participate in the graduation ceremony of Nalsar University in Shamirpet. CJI NV Ramana will stay in Hyderabad for the night and leave for Delhi tomorrow.