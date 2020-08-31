Telangana: Police seize Rs 1.07 crore cash from fruit vendor house in Warangal

Warangal: In a shocking incident, the task force and Mills Colony police on Monday conducted searches at the house of fruit vendor here at Shiva Nagar of Warangal Urban district and seized Rs 1.07 crore cash which was unaccounted for.

The fruit vendor identified as Madhusudan Reddy has been selling fruits for two decades at the Lakshmipuram fruit market. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the fruit vendor's house and found the cash.

The police said that the fruit vendor has claimed that he has got the money after selling his land three days ago. However, after he failed to produce the documents of the land sale, the police seized the cash. They registered a case and are probing it.

Meanwhile, the police suspected that might be hawala money which he stored in his house.

On June 28, the Visakhapatnam police seized Rs 50.38 lakh from a person named Grandhi Narasimha Rao. The police found the man moving suspiciously at the RTC city bus stand. The accused told police that he was working with Jayadevi Jewellers there and his proprietor Praveen Kumar Jain had sent him here.

However, the police found a secret code in his phone and seized the cash suspecting it could be black money.