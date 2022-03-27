Telangana State to lobby for UNESCO tag

Warangal: Warangal which is known as an education hub will soon be turned into a tourism and sports hub as well, Minister for Excise, Sports and Tourism V Srinivas Goud said. Goud who inspected the site for the construction of Haritha Hotel by the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) at Pochamma Maidan here on Saturday said efforts are on to get UNESCO World Heritage Site tag to the historic Kakatiya Fort and as well as the Thousand Pillar temple. He said that plans are afoot to construct a Haritha Hotel and also a cultural complex in Warangal.

Later, the minister inaugurated the museum constructed with Rs 3 crore at Fort Warangal by the State Archaeology Department.

Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar claimed credit for the TRS government for all-around development of Warangal. "Since TRS came to power, the second-largest city in the State has witnessed phenomenal growth. It's visible to all," Vinay said.

Warangal East MLA Narender said that the backward Warangal East constituency is being developed with the support of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who pumped in crores of rupees. Warangal District Collector B Gopi and TSTDC MD B Manohar Rao were among others present.