'Temples to regain past glory': Indrakaran Reddy

Warangal: Forest and Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said the temples in Telangana are getting their past glory under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao after the formation of separate State.

He laid foundation stone for the construction of Endowment offices and guest house 'Dharmika Bhavan' near Bhadrakali temple. Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod also participated in the programme.

Minister Indrakaran Reddy said the construction of the building was taken up at an estimated

cost of Rs 3 crore and will be

constructed in about 1014 square feet area. It will house the offices of 5th Zone Deputy Commissioner, District Assistant Commissioner, Medaram Sammakka, Saralamma office and engineering departments.

The Minister said besides taking up development and welfare, the CM also laid big platform for the restoration of temples. Funds were being provided to conduct daily prayers inside the temples, which never happened before and Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple was developed as Yadadri and the new temple complex would be inaugurated soon, he informed.

Minister Reddy further stated that the government has managed Godavari and Krishna Pushkars well in the new State, but Tundabhadara pushkaralu would be conducted moderately due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the three Ministers along with Chief Whip Dasyam Vinaya Bhaskar visited Bhadrakali temple and offered prayers.

Later, they inaugurated Annadana Satram at Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy temple in Mettugutta of Kazipet.

MPs Banda Prakash, Pasunuri Dayakar, Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, MLAs Aroori Ramesh and Nannapuneni Narender were among others present.