Textile dreams: MITRA scheme a ray of hope for Kakatiya Mega Textile Park

Warangal: The Centre's Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (MITRA) Park scheme which aims textile industry to become globally competitive, attract large investments, boost employment generation and exports, seems to be a boon for the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP), in Sangem mandal, touted as a fibre-to-fabric integrated textile cluster, that has been struggling to take off for the last three years.

It may be mentioned here that the Centre has plans to establish seven textile parks in the next three years under the MITRA scheme, which is touted as a game-changer for the country's textile industry.



According to industry sources, the scheme gives domestic manufacturers a level-playing field in the international textiles market. KMTP has all the ingredients to make it to the seven textile parks to be selected by the Centre. Although the KMTP is yet to equip with modern state-of-the-art infrastructure, plug-and-play facilities and R&D Lab etc, it has nearly 1,200 acres at its disposal to cover all the aspects required under the scheme.

The onus is on the State Government to fulfill all the requisites as early as possible to grab the attention of the Centre to bring KMTP under the ambit of MITRA scheme. It may be recalled here that the State Government has been urging the Centre to allocate funds for the KMTP for the last few years, but in vain.

Against this backdrop, the MITRA scheme has come in like a shot in the arm for the State. With the several States vying for the textile parks under the scheme, Telangana Government has also entrusted MPs Pasunuri Dayakar and Banda Prakash with the responsibility of lobbying up the matter with the Centre, it's learnt. The fund-starved State Government is now pinned its hopes on Centre for the operationalising the KMTP.

On the other hand, Korean Textile major Youngone Corporation has already proposed to invest Rs 1,000 crore to set up manufacturing units of synthetic jackets, boots, track suits and other apparel used in trekking was allotted 290 acres in the KMTP. Recently, Ernakulam-based Kitex Group, one of the largest kids apparel manufacturers, has also announced to invest Rs 1,000-crore in the KMTP.