Thief falls into well after stealing from girl's hostel in Hanamkonda

Hyderabad: A thief fell into a well after stealing mobile phones and laptops from a girls' hostel of an engineering college in Hanamkonda district.



The incident occurred on Saturday night in Ananthasagar in Hasanparthy mandal of the district.

The thief had to spend the night in the well and was rescued by the police the next day after alerted by residents.

According to police, the burglar accidentally fell into the well after committing theft at girls' hostel at SR Engineering College.

He had to spend the night in the well and the next morning hearing his cries for help local people alerted the police. He was pulled out with the help of a rope.