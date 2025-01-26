Tragic Lorry Accident Claims Seven Lives in Warangal

A devastating road accident occurred in the district when a lorry carrying a load of iron material veered off the correct route and crashed, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals and leaving several others seriously injured.

Witnesses reported that the lorry, traveling near the Mamunuru battalion, experienced a catastrophic failure when the rope securing the iron rods broke, causing the heavy cargo to plummet directly onto two autorickshaws passing by. The impact was severe, leading to an immediate outcry from locals.

Tragic details emerged as reports indicated that one of the auto drivers was found lying on the ground with a broken leg, highlighting the chaos and destruction caused by the fallen iron rods. Authorities fear that the death toll may rise as an extensive rescue operation is underway.

The police swiftly responded to the scene and initiated immediate measures to transport the injured to nearby hospitals for urgent medical assistance. Efforts to recover the bodies trapped beneath the heavy cargo are ongoing.