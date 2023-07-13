Training prog in auto driving for transgenders launched

Warangal: The BRS government is taking a slew of measures for the welfare of the transgender community, Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender said.

Launching the auto driving training programme for the transgender community, senior citizens and differently-abled persons at Rangaleela Maidan, Ursu, Warangal, on Wednesday, he said that the initiative is of immense help in providing empowerment to the targeted group. The programme is being organised under the aegis of Durgabai Mahila Shisu Vikasa Kendram in partnership with the Mowo Social Initiatives Foundation (MSIF).

“I will try to provide auto rickshaws to those who trained under the programme by pursuing the government,” Narender said. The MLA said that he had helped 70 unemployed from transgender community in getting land pattas. Telangana State Women’s Finance Corporation chairperson Akula Lalitha, GWMC Corporator M Ravi, DWO Jayasri and Telangana State Transgender Welfare Board member Laila were among others present.