Transformation of villages on the cards: Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil

Warangal: The Gram Panchayats (GPs) have witnessed a huge transformation, Warangal Urban District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil said, referring to the outcome of the State government's flagship programme, Palle Pragathi, aimed at improving greenery, cleanliness and basic infrastructure in villages.

Addressing a gathering on 71st Republic Day at the Police Parade Grounds after hoisting the tricolour here on Sunday, he said that the government has been providing funds for the development of GPs based on their population, Rs 1,630 per person per annum.

"As part of Palle Pragathi programme, 97 GPs have procured tractors. In a bid to develop greenery in rural parts, we have planted nine lakh saplings," Patil said. The administration is giving special emphasis to ensure graveyards and dumping yards in all the villages, he added.

The Rs 630 crore plan under Mission Bhagiatha and AMRUTH that caters to the drinking water needs of denizens in Greater Warangal for at least three decades will be ready by the March, the Collector said.

Referring to the expansion of IT industry at Madikonda SEZ, he said that it would be a huge opportunity for the local youth. The upcoming Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) centre would also augur well for the local youth to hone their skills. The Collector also reeled out the developmental activity in agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries and welfare sectors. Referring to the growth in institutional deliveries, he said that State-run hospitals in urban district stood first in the distribution of KCR Kits.

"The Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) had taken up various developmental activities with an outlay of Rs 673 crore. The construction of inner ring road (IRR) with an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore is one among them," Patil said.

He also referred the development of 1,000 Pillars temple, Jain temple on Aggilaiah gutta, Kazipet dargah etc under HRIDAY scheme. The Rs 20 crore beautification project of Bhadrakali bund is ready for open, he added.

Elsewhere at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Warangal Rural District Collector M Haritha who hoisted the national flag read out the developmental works being carried in the region. Later, she gave away bank linkage loans to the tune of Rs 7.50 crore to the self-help groups.