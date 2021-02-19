Varsities languishing: ABVP

Hanamkonda: Headless, all the universities in the State continue to languish, ABVP State secretary Ambala Kiran said. Addressing the students during 'Nirasana Deeksha' organised at the administrative building of Kakatiya University here on Thursday. Ambala Kiran took part in deeksha and expressed grief as well as anger over the State government's blind eye on the universities.



"It's been more than two years since the universities in the State are headless. The functioning of the varsities has been affected by in-charge Vice-Chancellors, who lack knowledge about the issues faced by the students and faculty," Kiran said, demanding the government to appoint V-Cs with immediate effect.

How would universities function without regular teaching and non-teaching staff? The absence of regular faculty leads to changing of regular courses into self-finance courses (SFC) courses. As a result, students will be left with a huge burden, he said and added that the ABVP demands regularisation of SFC with immediate effect.

On the other hand, encroachment of university lands is unabated, Kiran said, alleging that the government was supporting land grabbers. Kiran demanded the government to appoint a committee to probe into land encroachments. He emphasised the need for constructing a wall around university land.

ABVP Kakatiya University president Sandeep Madoori urged the government to construct modern hostels to accommodate all the students. He questioned the rationale behind allotting quarters vacated by retired teachers to girl students. He alleged that the government was more interested in private universities, ignoring the State-run universities. Further he demanded the government to increase the mess charges and scholarships. Rajesh, Ashok, Ranjith, Raju, Mahesh, Amani and Rashmitha were among others present.