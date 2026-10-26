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Vikas Rao extends Rs 45,000 aid to BDS student

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Prathima Foundation support to help economically disadvantaged student pursue dental education

Vikas Rao extends Rs 45,000 aid to BDS student
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Vikas Rao extends Rs 45,000 aid to BDS student

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Rajanna- Sircilla: BJP state spokesperson Vikas Rao has extended financial assistance of Rs45,000 through the Prathima Foundation to Pooduri Glory, a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student from Hanmajipet village in Vemulawada Rural mandal of RajannaSircilla district.

Glory, who comes from an economically disadvantaged family, qualified in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and secured admission to a BDS course at a college in Khammam.

After learning about her family’s financial difficulties, Rao visited Hanmajipet and handed over a cheque to support her education.

He wished Glory success in her academic pursuits and expressed hope that she would complete her studies, become a doctor and serve society.

Glory and her family expressed gratitude to Rao for the financial assistance. SarpanchJankeMadhu, BJP leaders and villagers were present on the occasion.

The Hans India
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The Hans India

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Rajanna Sircilla NewsVikas RaoPrathima FoundationPooduri GloryStudent Financial Assistance
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