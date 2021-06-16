Vinay Bhaskar, Kadiyam Srihari slam Eatala

Hanamkonda: Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar and former Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari took potshots at Eatala Rajender ,who recently joined the BJP. Speaking to the media persons here on Tuesday, Vinay found fault with Eatala for joining hands with the saffron party which didn't do anything to Telangana.

"Eatala was trying to protect his assets rather than what he calls 'self-respect'. Eatala enjoyed power with the blessings of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Eatala has had his own agenda for the last six years," Vnay said.

Eatala, who joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan would have asked him to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel. "How would Eatala justify his crossover to BJP which didn't give railway coach factory to Kazipet and national status to Kaleshwaram Lift irrigation Project etc," Vinay said.

All those, who crossed knives with KCR politically, had gone into oblivion, and Eatala is no exception, the Chief Whip predicted.

MLC Madireddy Srinivas Reddy said that BJP has always been against the development of Telangana. It appears like that Eatala joined BJP only to trouble KCR, he said.

In another press meet, former Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari also criticised Eatala and demanded him to explain why he had joined the BJP that has done nothing for Telangana.

"It's ridiculous that Eatala, who received Rs 26 lakh assistance under Rythu Bandhu, was finding fault with that scheme. Eatala was stripped of his minister post after he was found

guilty of owning assigned lands," he said.