Warangal: A deadly combo

Warangal: A deadly combo
Congress candidate Konda Surekha campaigning with daughter Susmitha Patel in Warangal on Saturday

Warangal : Congress Warangal East candidate Konda Surekha and her daughter Susmitha Patel, aka Chittakka, have become a cynosure of all eyes when they campaigned in Warangal on Saturday.

They attracted a massive crowd when the duo went for a door-to-door campaign.

