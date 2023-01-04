Warangal: Action plan to mitigate mishaps

Warangal: A comprehensive action plan is on the anvil to mitigate the road mishaps, Commissioner of Police AV Ranganath said. The Commissioner inspected accident-prone Bheempally Cross Road under Kamalapur police Station limits in Hanumakonda district on Wednesday. He discussed at length with the R&B officials and the locals about the cause of road accidents taking place in that area. He directed the officials to put up speed breakers, signboards, street lights and dividers to reduce the mishaps.

The Commissioner said that they have formed an engineering wing to visit the accident-prone areas to find a solution to mitigate the problem. The engineering wing was directed to visit the entire Commissionerate region and submit a report to him, Ranganath said. ACP Srinivas, R&B DEE Ghouse, Kamalapur inspector Sanjeev and engineering wing inspector Vijay Kumar were present with the Commissioner. Later, the Commissioner held a meeting with the leaders of auto driver unions as part of Operation ROPE' (Removal of Obstructive Parking & Encroachments). He explained about the traffic violations and the role of auto drivers in avoiding the road mishaps through a powerpoint presentation.

"Law and order, and free flow of vehicular traffic play a major role in the development of a city. Prospective investors look into these factors before starting their businesses in the region. Investments not only improve the local economy but also provide employment opportunities. Hence, the auto drivers need to cooperate with the police by strictly following the traffic rules. The police will go tough on traffic violators after Sankranthi, he said. "Instead of slapping penalties on traffic violators, the police will file a charge-sheet on them," the Commissioner said.

In coordination with the Road Transport officials, a special drive will be organised to provide driving licenses to those drivers who do not possess licenses, he said.