Warangal: Adellu keeps cops on tenterhooks

Warangal: Although the Naxal movement raising its head again in Telangana is a matter of conjecture, right now the police appear to be sitting on a powder keg since CPI-Maoist KBM division secretary Mylarapu Adellu aka Bhaskar had managed to escape the Kadamba encounter in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district in which two rebels were killed, a couple of days ago.



What was worrying the police is that Adellu is heading to a safe location either in Bhupalpally or Mulugu or Mahabubabad districts of the erstwhile Warangal. After managing to escape from Kadamba encounter, a group of Maoists including Adellu presumedly moved towards the forest area in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district by giving the slip to the security forces which continuously combing the region.

According to intelligence

reports, Adellu and his team were entrusted with the responsibility of strengthening the party base by recruiting the Adivasis who are discontent with the government.

Against this backdrop, it has become an unenviable task for the police to keep a tab on the movements of ultras. Besides guarding the entry points of Telangana, the task before the police is to keep a close vigil on Gothi Koya tribes.

The police believe that Gothi Koyas are the last resort for the Maoists to rely on. They say that the rebels had the support of Gothi Koyas by backing the podu cultivation. "But for the Gothi Koyas' support, gone were the days that Maoists used to command patronage and sympathy from the others living in the forest areas. With the government locked horns with the Adivasis on the issue of granting of rights over Podu land, the naxals were able to gain the sympathy of

the Gothi Koyas," a senior police official on condition of anonymity said.

Right now, the security forces including greyhounds have intensified combing operations in all the villages that share border with Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

Speaking to The Hans India, Mulugu Superintendent of Police Sangramsingh G Patil who is also incharge of Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district, said, "We have the situation totally under control. Virtually, there is no chance of any Maoists entering Telangana as our forces are guarding the forest fringe areas either side of Godavari river."

Meanwhile, a letter purportedly issued by the CPI (Maoist) KBM Secretary Bhaskar on Monday accused the police of killing Chukkalu and Baji Rao in a fake encounter.

He also threatened that the TRS and the BJP leaders would face the ire of people.

Incidentally, September 21 is the CPI-Maoist Formation Day. It may be recalled here that CPI-Maoist was founded on September 21, 2004, following the merger of the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist), People's War (People's War Group) and the Maoist Communist Centre of India (MCCI).