Warangal: Book on Telugu released

Warangal: Dr Paturi Raghuramaiah is one of those writers whose writings reflect Telegu at its best, School of Distance Learning and Continuing Education (SDLCE) of Kakatiya University (KU) Director Prof. Guguloth Veeranna said.

Releasing the Teluu Velugu Pulu book here on Tuesday, Prof Veeranna heaped praise on author Dr Raghuramaiah for bringing out yet another book in Telugu in its purest form.

"Dr Raghuramaiah had in the past authored Srivishnudea Trishati comprising of 300 padyas, Guravarenya Shatakam and Ilaku Kalaku Madhya books that reflected social consciousness and devotion. The speciality of the new book Teluu Velugu Pulu is that it was written pure Telegu without using Sanskrit," Prof Veeranna said.

He said that it's difficult to write without using Sanskrit. The author also quoted some of the prominent Telegu poets and professors in his book wherever it was necessary, he said. "The book also highlights patriotism and one's reverence to his teacher," Prof Veeranna said. SDLCE course coordinators Dr Kotte Bhaskar, Dr S Bikshapathi, PRO Dr Sangala Ephraim Raj, Dr M Ilesh and Dr E Chandramouli were among others present.