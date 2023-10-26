Warangal: BRS ignored Warangal growth said Konda Surekha

Warangal : The development of Warangal has come to a naught for the last five years, former minister and senior Congress leader Konda Surekha said.

Although the Congress is yet to announce a ticket, Konda Surekha is the most likely candidate for Warangal East seat. Interacting with the people in the Warangal East constituency on Wednesday, Surekha said that the sitting MLA Nannapuneni Narender is more interested in amassing assets rather than addressing the problems faced by the locals. “Whatever development took place in the region was during my stint as MLA from 2014 to 2018,” Surekha said, referring to the pathetic state of the roads, drainages and infrastructure in the city.

“The ruling BRS leaders are trying their best to hoodwink the people by making hollow promises. However, the people are not ready to trust them,” Surekha said. The Congress will clinch the power, she said, stating that the prospects are very high for their party.

Listing the Six Guarantees - Mahalakshmi, Rythu Bharosa, Gruha Jyothi, Indiramma Houses, Yuva Vikasam and Cheyutha, she said that the Congress has always given high priority to the welfare of the common man. She appealed to the party cadres to sensitise the people about the Six Guarantees, besides exposing the failures of the BRS Government. Further, she expressed confidence that people will teach a fitting lesson to nonperforming BRS.

The Konda family will take care of every party worker, Surekha said, urging them to stick to the Congress without heeding to the tricks played by the other parties.