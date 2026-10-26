Warangal city wins award at Bhubaneswar Urban Conclave

Hanumakonda: Warangal city received an award at the Urban Conclave held in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, recognising its development initiatives.

Hanumakonda District Collector, Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation Special Officer and KUDA Vice-Chairperson ChahatBajpai received the award on behalf of the city.

Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation Commissioner Venkanna and KUDA Planning Officer Ajith Reddy also participated in the conclave along with Bajpai. They took part in various panel discussions on urban development, city planning and infrastructure creation, sharing their views and experiences.

The discussions focused on strategies for planned urban growth and the development of essential infrastructure to meet the needs of growing cities.

Officials said the award was a recognition of Warangal’s development efforts and would provide further encouragement to initiatives being undertaken in the city and the district. They expressed confidence that the recognition would motivate the administration to continue working towards improving urban infrastructure and promoting sustainable development.