Warangal: Collector Pravinya calls to protect heritage, culture

Warangal: Warangal is a treasure trove of heritage and culture, Warangal District Collector P Pravinya said, flagging off ‘Heritage Walk’ here on Sunday. The Heritage Walk was organised by Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) ahead of ‘World Tourism Day’ that falls on September 27. The aim of the Heritage Walk is to disseminate the importance of heritage and culture the region boasts. Pravinya urged the people to realise the historical importance of the city. She urged people to work toward achieving the theme of the World Tourism Day – ‘Tourism and Green Investment’.

Scores of people who took part in the Heritage Walk from Chinthal to Fort Warangal held placards, which displayed the significance of tourism development, Swachhata Hi Seva, and Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), a programme that spreads voter awareness and promotes voter literacy.

Municipal commissioner Shaik Rizwan Basha called for the people’s participation in the tourism day programmes. He acknowledged the dedication of National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers in building a brighter future for our communities on the occasion of NSS Day.

District tourism officer M Shivaji said that a boating facility will be inaugurated at Bhadrakali Bund on September 27 as part of World Tourism Day. Kusuma Surya Kiran of the Tourism Department explained the historical places and importance of Tourism Day to the attendees.

GWMC Corporators Uma Damodar Yadav, Bhogi Suvarna Suresh, Warangal Chamber of Commerce President Bommineni Ravinder Reddy, Tahsildar Nageshwar Rao, NSS Coordinator K Srinivas Rao and guide Ravi Yadav were among others present.