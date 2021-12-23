Warangal: Congress focuses on digital membership drive

Warangal: Congress is the only force that can fight the anti-people policies of the BJP-led Centre and the TRS government, former minister Sambhani Chandrashekar said. Reviewing the progress of the digital membership process taken up by the Congress cadres in Warangal and Hanumakonda districts here on Thursday, he emphasised the need for strengthening the party so that it could return to power in Centre and State.

"People who were vexed with the policies of the BJP and the TRS are looking towards the Congress. It's high time that the Congress cadres create a sense of confidence among all sections of the society who dearly want a change of guard at the Centre and State," Chandrashekar said.

Referring to the digital membership drive, he said that gone are the days of filling the membership drive books without much transparency. "Now, the time has changed. The leaders have to reach out every door for the membership drive. The receipt should include the voter identity card number of the people," he said.

He said that the target is to achieve 30 lakh memberships in the State that has nearly 32,000 polling booths. The Congress high command had selected Telangana to carry out a digital membership drive as a pilot project, he added. The TPCC encourages no groupism in the party. All that it wants is to carry out a digital membership drive on a successful note, Chandrashekar said.

Earlier, the leaders paid tributes to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his 17th death anniversary.

Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally DCC chief Aitha Prakash Reddy, former MP S Rajaiah, senior leaders B Srinivas Rao, EV Srinivas Rao, Dommati Sambaiah, E Venkatram Reddy and Dr Puli Anil Kumar were among others present.