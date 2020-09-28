Warangal: Congress protests Farm Bills

Warangal: Notwithstanding the intense opposition, the BJP-led Central government got all the three Farm Bills passed in the Parliament, Warangal DCC President Naini Rajender Reddy said.



"Even though BJP's ally Shiromani Akali Dal and nearly 18 Opposition parties have been opposing the Farm Bills, the Centre acted unilaterally," he said recalling that Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had quit her post opposing these Bills.

"The Narendra Modi-led BJP government is more concerned about the corporate sector rather than crores of farmers who are toiling day and night in the field. The three Bills will push the entire agriculture sector into shambles," Reddy added.

He also said that it would be a great disaster for the small and marginal farmers. Corporate companies like Adani, Ambani, Walmart etc., would rule the roost. As a result, the customers also have to dance to the tunes of these corporate companies, the DCC chief said adding that the Farm Bills brought by the Centre undermines the food security system.

Earlier, the DCC chief along with senior leaders submitted a memorandum to the Warangal Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, conveying their opposition to the Farm Bills. Namindla Srinivas, B Srinivas Rao, EV Srinivas Rao, Meesala Prakash, Dr Puli Anil Kumar, Embadi Ravinder and Kothapalli Srinivas were among others present.