Warangal: Cops defeat Media by 49 runs

Warangal: In a friendly cricket match, the Commissionerate Police defeated the Media Team by 49 runs. The match was held at the St Gabriel's High School grounds in Kazipet.

Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi inaugurated the match. Batting first after winning the toss, the police team led by DCP Sai Chaitanya scored 174/4 in the stipulated 15 overs. RI Sathish who opened the innings for the Police made a swashbuckling century in 73 balls.

His innings was studded with four sixes and seven fours. Later, the Media Team led by Warangal Press Club president T Sridhar Reddy managed to score 124. Tarun Joshi gave away trophies to both the winner and runner ups.

DCP Vaibhav Gaikwad who scored 22 runs and took two wickets was the man of the match. While Sathish declared best batter, Media Team's Vikram who took three wickets clinched the best bowler award. Later, both the teams danced in celebration. Speaking on the occasion, Tarun Joshi said that sports and games are great stress-busters. It also helps create a congenial atmosphere between the police and the media who work round the clock. "We need better policing and an uncompromised journalism to take the society forward towards all round development," Tarun Joshi said.

