Warangal: CP Tarun Joshi pedals to promote cycling

Warangal: Cycling is the only option that keeps people fit besides protecting the environment from pollution, Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi said, speaking at an awareness programme organised by Tri-city Riders, Warangal, here on Sunday.

It may be mentioned here that the programme was part of Hyderabad Cycling Club (HCG) cycling league competitions (June 21 to July 21).

The CP said that cycling is affordable to all and it's a great stress buster.

Hyderabad Cycling Group Founding president N Ravinder said that they have around 10,000 members, who regularly use bicycles in Hyderabad. He urged the people to develop passion towards cycling.

Central Zone in-charge DCP Pushpa and Hanamkonda ACP Jitender Reddy were present among others.