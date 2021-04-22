Warangal: CPI throws down the gauntlet

Warangal: If the ruling TRS and the BJP have guts, they should go to the polls without cash bags, CPI State secretary Thakkallapally Srinivas Rao said, throwing down a gauntlet. Speaking at a party meeting here on Wednesday, he said both TRS and BJP were playing to perfection in deceiving people.

"Both the Central and the State governments have failed to fulfill their promises. They adopted step-motherly attitude towards Warangal. Both the parties claim that they have released crores of rupees for the development of Warangal city, but in

reality, its other way around," Rao said.

Despite its historical significance Warangal drew a damp squib, he said, comparing the development with that of Siddipet and Gajwel. Going into the elections to Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), the TRS leaders now started promising moon to the denizens, he criticised.

On the other hand, the BJP needs to answer why it was not implementing the assurances - Railway coach factory, Bayyaram steel plant, tribal university etc - given in the AP Reorganisation Act-2014, Rao said. Both the TRS and the BJP have no moral right to seek vote in the urban local body elections, he said. Further, he dared both the parties to get down to elections without flexing their money power.

On the occasion, he gave away B-Forms to party candidates contesting the GWMC polls. Damera Karuna 3rd Division, Korivi Sireesha 8th Division, Parikirala Ramesh 12th Division, Thallapally Rahela 14th Division, Gannarapu Ramesh 37th Division, Munigala Sunitha 46th Division and Bandloju Rajamani 63rd Division.

State secretariat member Nedunuri Jyothy, Warangal Urban District secretary Mekala Ravi and joint secretary K Bikshapathy were among others present.