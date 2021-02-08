Warangal: Deeksha Diwas pylon unveiled

Warangal: Warangal, the historic city is making rapid strides in terms of development, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said, asserting that it's beyond comparison compared to the past. Inaugurating the Rs 10 lakh Deeksha Diwas pylon constructed by the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) at a cost of Rs 10 lakh here on Sunday, he said, "The kind of development taking place in Warangal could be termed never before and ever after."

The GWMC premises has statues of great personalities like Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar, and it's privilege to have the Deeksha Divas pylon that marks Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's hunger strike to death on November 29, 2009, in pursuance of achieving separate Telangana State.

"Drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi, KCR stuck to non-violence path to achieve separate State. The governance is on the lines of Ambedkar's dream," he said.

Errabelli said that Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, MP Banda Prakash, MLC Baswaraju Saraiah and Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao all worked as Corporators, before what they are. This is what present Corporators need to understand, he said, stating that hard work pays.

Corporators V Ganesh, Deeksha Diwas Committee convener Jorika Ramesh and co-convener Yadagiri were among others present.