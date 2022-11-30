Warangal: Dharani complicated land issues, must be scrapped

Warangal: Congress staged a protest in Hanumakonda on Wednesday, demanding the State government to cancel the Dharani Portal which ruined the lives of farmers, and implementation of Forest Rights Act, 2006. The Congress cadres led by Warangal West constituency coordinator (farmers' issues) Cheemala Venkateshwarlu, former MP Sircilla Rajaiah, TPCC vice-president Vem Narender Reddy and GWMC Floor Leader Thota Venkateshwarlu submitted a memorandum to the Hanumakonda revenue divisional officer.

The leaders said that the government introduced Dharani portal in 2017 projecting it as an integrated land records management system; however it was a total failure due to glitches in the system. The leaders expressed concern over the safety of data in the Dharani portal as it was run by a foreign country.

The Congress leaders pointed out that even after five years the Dharani portal is not in a position to deliver land documents to the farmers. As a result, farmers who despite having land were not able to avail Rythu Bandhu scheme and bank loans, they said.

Some loopholes in Dharani system are being exploited by the people's representatives and middlemen to snatch land from the farmers; hence, it's better to revert back to Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) for maintaining land records in the State, the Congress leaders observed.

The leaders claimed that Congress introduced the Forest Rights Act (FRA) 2006 for the welfare of the tribal communities. But the TRS Government put the act in cold storage denying the Adivasis' right on land. The TRS Government also denied recognizing the tenant farmers which led to the suicide of many farmers.

Corporator Pothula Sriman, senior Congress leaders MD Ayub, Banka Sampath Yadav, Banka Sarala, K Venkat, Bommati Vikram, P Sathish, Md Ankoos, Nagapuri Lalitha, N Satyanarayana, K Deepak Reddy, B Sarangam, Gunti Swapna, G sravanthi, T Mary, K Bharati and Anitha were among others present.