Warangal: Discontent simmers in Congress

Warangal : It didn’t take much time for the dissidents to raise their heads. The internal bickering was out in the open as soon as the Congress leadership announced the list of candidates for the ensuing elections to the Assembly.

Hanumakonda DCC chief Naini Rajender Reddy, aspiring to contest from the Warangal West constituency for a long time, is up against another aspirant Janga Raghava Reddy, former DCCB chairman. Janga who unsuccessfully contested against Errabelli Dayakar Rao from Palakurthi constituency in 2018 has been making his presence felt in the party activities in the West constituency for the last couple of years. He seriously tried for the ticket; however, in the end the ticket went to Naini.

The disgruntled Janga has on Saturday launched a scathing attack against the Congress leadership and as well as Naini. He issued an ultimatum to the leadership to make amends by replacing Naini with him or else face the consequences.

Janga who termed Naini as incompetent was also critical about the candidatures of Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, Revuri Prakash Reddy and M Yashaswi Reddy who were given the tickets of Munugode, Narsampet and Palakurthi respectively. It may be mentioned that both Rajagopal Reddy, Prakash Reddy and M Yashaswi Reddy joined the Congress very recently.

The Congress leadership which gave preference to parachute leaders ignored the long-serving leaders like him. Janga hinted that he along with six other dissidents are ready to get into the election fray from the constituencies of the erstwhile Warangal district. “A decision in this regard will be made in a couple of days,” he added.

It may be mentioned that other prominent leaders in the election fray from Warangal West constituency are D Vinay Bhaskar (BRS) and Rao Padma (BJP). The rivalry between Naini and Janga dates back to sometime now. The TPCC Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) issued a suspension letter in March this year removing Janga from the party for meddling with the affairs of the Warangal West constituency. It’s said that Janga has the support of TPCC former chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy. Meanwhile, another dissident Engala Venkatram Reddy, who was denied Parkal ticket, was in a huddle to decide his future course of action, sources said.