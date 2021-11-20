Warangal: Facade lighting project in the 'dark'

Warangal: The Rs 6.97-crore facade lighting project taken up by the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) under the Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY) in Fort Warangal appears to have caught in a bureaucratic web. Aimed at illuminating the Warangal Qila (fort), the façade lighting project was initiated under the second phase of the HRIDAY. By April 2019, the officials also conducted a trial run of the façade lighting; however, the project came to a grinding halt due to the objections raised by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Expressing concern over the high intensity lighting that is likely to damage structures, the ASI wanted the authorities to reduce the intensity of the lighting. They reportedly suggested the KUDA make changes in accordance with the low intensity lighting at the India Gate in Delhi. Following which the KUDA had submitted a proposal to the ASI and was waiting for a reply. "We are ready to carry changes if any if the ASI communicates with us," a senior official of the KUDA told The Hans India on condition of anonymity.

He expressed confidence that they may get a clearance from the ASI soon. Meanwhile, it's learnt that it's not all that easy to get a reply from the ASI. The file will have to be cleared in different levels of the administration in Delhi. On the other hand, a senior Archaeological Department official said that it's a matter of time before the façade lighting project becomes a reality.

Vinjamuri Jagadish, a volunteer of the Seva Tourism and Cultural society, a NGO working for the tourism development in Warangal, said, "Two years on since the trial run was conducted, however, the façade lighting project is yet to get underway. The ASI and the KUDA need to coordinate to make it happen as early as possible. As of now, the tourists were spending a very little time at the qila, built by the Kakatiyas during the reign of King Ganapati Deva in the 13th century. The facade lighting at four entrances of rock rampart, Kush Mahal and Ekasila hillock will allow visitors to stay even till the night."

There is a danger of electric appliances installed at the fort going defunct even before the tourists and locals enjoy the beauty of the architectural elegance of the Kakatiya dynasty, he said.