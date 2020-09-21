Warangal: Farm bills get mixed reactions

Warangal: Even as the BJP terms the passing of the three farm bills - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation); the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services; Essential Commodities (Amendment) – as a watershed moment in the history of Indian agriculture, a majority of farmers in the region were clueless about the development.



When The Hans India approached a cross section of farmers to know their response to the new farm bills, they expressed mixed reactions. Some of them were sceptical about whether the government would continue with the minimum support price (MSP) or do away with it.

While some pointed out that it would allow the middlemen to rule the roost, the others ruled out such a phenomenon.

Revuri Malla Reddy, who owns eight acres farmland at Vellampally village under Parkal mandal, said, "The new regime would open up horizons for the farmers to double their income. The bill gives farmers the much needed freedom to sell their produce anywhere in the country."

Expressing a similar opinion, Dameruppula Sammaiah of Damera village said that the development would augur well for the farmers as it avoids the role of middlemen and traders.

Interestingly, those opposing the bills projected that it increases the role of middlemen and traders as the farmers financially weak would again fall prey to them.

CPI State Secretariat Member Thakkallapally Srinivas Rao said that it was conspiracy to fill the coffers of the traders and middlemen. "The bills also give the traders a free hand to hoard the stocks which eventually lead to the black-marketing. Neither the producer nor the consumer would gain by the Centre's move," Rao said.

Rythu Sangham Warangal Rural district general secretary Peddarapu Ramesh, who himself is a farmer, opposed the bills, stating that they were detrimental to the future of agriculture.