Warangal: Farmers oppose land pooling

Warangal: Farmers will not rest until the State government repeals the GO MS No. 80A, Joint Action Committee convener Budde Peddanna said. It may be mentioned here that the farmers belonging to 27 villages adjacent to Warangal have been up against the government for the last few days.

They were demanding the government to withdraw the notification issued by the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) for procuring land for the construction of outer ring road under the Land Pooling Scheme (Assemblage, Formulation and Implementation) to facilitate planned development in the areas of KUDA urban agglomeration.

Though the KUDA had put off the land pooling process on May 11 temporarily, farmers have been expressing doubts over the authorities. They say that the KUDA is not the competent authority to cancel the GO. Peddanna said that a similar statement was issued eight months ago and the authorities came back again and issued the notification for acquiring land under land pooling scheme; hence, the farmers will not believe in administration until the government issues a GO.

"Government wants to acquire 22,000 acres spread over 27 villages. It's not fair for the government to do real estate business with fertile lands," Peddanna said. Meanwhile, the residents of Kothapet and Arepally villages passed resolutions opposing the land pooling scheme.